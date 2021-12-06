Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 20.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 8.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 12.50 and a 200 day moving average of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Oatly Group has a one year low of 7.83 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

