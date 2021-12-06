Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.86

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.86 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 31925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

