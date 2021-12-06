OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.06 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $89,705.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00012567 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00038647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

