OctoFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $89,705.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00012567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

