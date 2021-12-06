ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $16,419.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

