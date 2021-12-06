Offshift Price Reaches $3.10 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 3% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and $385,279.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.10 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,022.07 or 1.00146134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033422 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.21 or 0.00748121 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

