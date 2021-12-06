OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.74

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 63176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

