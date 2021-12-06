Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. 41,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 344,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 153,830 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 540,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 125,084 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.