Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Sells $24,640.20 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $24,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $392,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $209,250.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Stewart Kantor sold 25,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

Ondas stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 424,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,925. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $1,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 30,787.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 47.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at $339,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.