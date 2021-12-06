Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.82.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,876 shares of company stock worth $14,828,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Open Lending by 464.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2,853.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,349,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.