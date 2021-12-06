Open Platform Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $27,699.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.