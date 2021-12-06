Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

