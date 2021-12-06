Oppenheimer Comments on Veru Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veru in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. Veru has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 81.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

