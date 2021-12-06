Oppenheimer Comments on Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $544,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

