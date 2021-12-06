Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 5.8%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. 59,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 141,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.