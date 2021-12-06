Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,574 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

