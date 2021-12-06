Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.82 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,188 shares of company stock valued at $124,022,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

