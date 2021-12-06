OREO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $318,831.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, OREO has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar. OREO has a market cap of $287.25 and $318,831.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

