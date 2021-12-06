Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,388.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $17,388.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ORGO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 366,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 81,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

