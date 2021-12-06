Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $41.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $44.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $148.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.54 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $171.48 million, with estimates ranging from $157.54 million to $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.49 on Monday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.