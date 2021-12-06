Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen Sells 80,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Sean Roosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Sean Roosen sold 15,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,315.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.62. 67,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,346. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,614.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.10.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.45.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

