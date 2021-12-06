OST 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,610.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, OST has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $42,610.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.