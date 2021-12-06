Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO Purchases $34,750.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.