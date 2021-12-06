Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Ovintiv worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 106.3% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

