Oxbull.tech Price Tops $4.25 on Major Exchanges (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $31.90 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00008650 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.99 or 0.08466363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,103.11 or 0.99885990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

