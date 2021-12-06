Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 231,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 246,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,266 shares of company stock worth $74,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

