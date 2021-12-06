Oxygen (OXY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and $1.34 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,265,915 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

