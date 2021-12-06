Pamp Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00210027 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

