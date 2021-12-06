PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $270.30 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.31 or 0.00024171 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $270.30 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00209666 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 246,614,509 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.