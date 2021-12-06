Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Capitalization Tops $16,434.52

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market cap of $16,434.52 and approximately $1,622.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

