Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $268,910.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $268,910.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,700,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.