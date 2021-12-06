Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 711,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 306,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,359 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

