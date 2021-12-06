ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $559.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,390.08 or 0.99167818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.96 or 0.00763508 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

