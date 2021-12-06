Parkside Investments LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.12. The stock had a trading volume of 132,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

