Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.41 on Monday, reaching $2,824.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,736.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

