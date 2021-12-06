Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 6.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were up 6.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 15,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,800,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.