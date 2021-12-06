Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.
PTEN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
