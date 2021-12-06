Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

PTEN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

