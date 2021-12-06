PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 15,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,218,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $184.47. The company had a trading volume of 223,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

