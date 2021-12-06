PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $262.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

