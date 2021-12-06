PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $262.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

