PayPie (PPP) Price Down 78.8% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 75.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. PayPie has a market cap of $398,903.67 and approximately $1,985.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayPie has traded 78.8% lower against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007008 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

