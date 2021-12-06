PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $48.03

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $50.07. PDC Energy shares last traded at $49.01, with a volume of 8,560 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.