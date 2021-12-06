PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.87. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $460.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

