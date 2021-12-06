Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $248.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $124.49 or 0.00254436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $248.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

