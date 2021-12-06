PERI Finance (PERI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1.70 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,692,344 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance . The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PERI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

