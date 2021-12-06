Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Acquires $990,825.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CFO Raymond Silcock acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.82. 28,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,611. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

