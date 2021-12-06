Persimmon (LON:PSN) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Persimmon (LON:PSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.78). Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.29) to GBX 3,410 ($45.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($45.35) to GBX 3,470 ($46.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,254.40 ($43.16).

LON:PSN traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,771 ($36.75). 554,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,686.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,984.14. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 2,432 ($32.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.39). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

In related news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,795 ($37.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,157.91).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

