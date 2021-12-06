Peter Megaw Sells 25,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,501.74.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 198,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,066. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.36. The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.36.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.