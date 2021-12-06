Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 998.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 11.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,487. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

