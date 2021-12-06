Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Down 0.7%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €209.50 ($235.39) and last traded at €211.00 ($237.08). 1,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €212.50 ($238.76).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($178.09) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €146.38 ($164.47).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €180.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.